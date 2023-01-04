Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zittel, 88, of Winona, passed away at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.