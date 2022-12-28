Zittel, Marjorie “Marge” Ann

Marjorie “Marge” Ann Zittel, 88, of Winona, passed away at Benedictine – St. Anne in Winona on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
She was born on September 11, 1934, in Alma to Melvin and Violet (Severson) Gueltzow. Marge graduated from Alma High School in 1952. On June 6, 1954, she married Anthony “Tony” Zittel, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage, before his death in December 2018. Marge and Tony had made their home in Winona and had been blessed with six children.
Marge was an active member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where she and Tony had volunteered countless hours — ushering, money counting, and participating in Eucharistic Adoration from its inception. Both Marge and Tony were humbled and pleased to be awarded the Bishop’s Medal. She was also a life member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
After retiring from United Building Centers (UBC) in 1995, she was active as an election judge and helped deliver home-delivered meals. She rode along and often drove cars with Tony for various local dealerships. Marge and Tony loved to travel, and they were able to visit all but two states in the United States. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, family historian, and a devoted homemaker with superb baking skills, especially her homemade pies and sweet treats, which were shared and enjoyed by so many.
Marge is lovingly survived by her children, Rebecca (Jerome) Workman, Bradley (Rebecca) Zittel, Laurel Lewis, Terrence (Nancy) Zittel, and Janine (Kim) Troke; 17 grandchildren, Cristina (Brian) Runkles, Stephannie (Nelo) Ribeiro, Daniel (Jessica) Workman, Sara Workman, Michael (Daniela) Workman, Eric (Heather) Zittel, Joe (Annette) Zittel, Nicole (Paul) Tatkenhorst, Jeremy (Amanda) Zittel, Michael Qureshi, Jessica Crothers, Kyle (Nicole) Festler, Forrest Zittel, Foster Zittel, Kenneth (Lynda) Troke, Leah (Rick) Dold, and Anthony (Ashley) Troke; 27 great-grandchildren with one on the way, Bryson and Ridgely Runkles, Alexandra, Jake and Jordan Ribeiro, Elijah and Eliana Workman, Elliott Mejia, Maurissa, Ethan and Zacory Zittel, Owen and Kaylee Festler, Audrey, Alexandra and Jackson Zittel, Jacob, Ryan, and Noah Tatkenhorst, Brianna and Nora Zittel, Wesley, Marshal, Camden, and Adelynn Troke, and Sophia, Finley, and Harrison Troke; and one great-great-grandchild, Finley Zittel. Marge also leaves behind daughter-in-law, Diane (Murray) Cody, sister-in-law, Marvilla Baecker-Zittel, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved, Tony; son, Larry; her parents; and siblings, Betty (Robert) Boyum and Wayne (Esther) Gueltzow.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. Marge will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Troke, Anthony Troke, Forrest Zittel, Foster Zittel, Wesley Troke, Marshal Troke, Rick Dold, Leah Dold, Lynda Troke, Ashely Troke, Camden and Adelynn Troke, and Sophia, Finley, and Harrison Troke.
Marge’s family would like to thank the staff on the second floor at St. Anne’s for the wonderful care she received and to Winona Health Hospice for making Mom so comfortable on her journey home.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Marge’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
