Innovative grazing techniques, custom grazing, and marketing of grass-fed livestock products will be the focus of two Land Stewardship Project (LSP) pasture walks in the southeastern Minnesota communities of Altura and Zumbrota in mid-October. These events are free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, October 11, from 4-6:30 p.m., Michelle and Eric Heins of Hoosier Ridge Ranch (15998 Wabasha County Road 26, Altura) will demonstrate how they incorporate soil health principles on their 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef operation and on newly rented crop acres. Following the August harvest of food grade oats, the Heins planted a five-way cover crop mix for late fall-winter forage. They will discuss this technique as well as their use of bale grazing, calving on pasture, and custom grazing.
Sign-in begins at 3:45 p.m. Supper is a to-go meal of beef stew featuring Hoosier Ridge beef. Please bring your own to-go containers. The program is rain or shine; come dressed for being outside. In the case of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Reserve a spot by October 7 at bit.ly/LSPHoosierRidgeRanchOct11 or by contacting LSP’s Jen Wahls at jen.landscapeconnections@gmail.com, 218-310-9058.
To reach the Hoosier Ridge Ranch, from Highway 61, turn onto Wabasha County 26. Go approximately seven miles, and the farm is on the right. From Plainview, take Wabasha County 27, continue onto Winona County 41/Wabasha County 26. Go approximately five miles, and the location is on the left. Look for LSP signs.
On Thursday, October 13, from 4-6:30 p.m., Andrew Johnmeyer and family of Green Machine Farm (46601 180th Avenue, Zumbrota) will discuss their pastured chicken (meat and egg) production system, as well as processing and the role the farmers play in improving local food systems. There will be a discussion on sales and marketing, and the Johnmeyers will provide a tour of their farm store, with the option to buy the products they provide.
Sign-in begins at 3:45 p.m. Supper is a to-go meal of lasagna (meat and meatless option), salad greens, bread, and cookie. Please bring your own to-go containers. The program is rain or shine; come dressed for being outside. In the case of severe weather, the event will be cancelled. Reserve a spot by October 9 at bit.ly/LSPGreenMachineOct13 or by contacting LSP’s Jen Wahls at jen.landscapeconnections@gmail.com, 218-310-9058.
To reach the Green Machine Farm, from U.S. 52 N., take the MN 58 exit near Zumbrota, exit the traffic circle to 180th Avenue. Go approximately half of a mile, and the destination will be on the right. From U.S. 52 S., take the 180th Avenue exit near Zumbrota. Go approximately half of a mile, and the location is on the right. Look for LSP signs.
For information on other LSP soil health events, see landstewardshipproject.org/upcoming-events.
