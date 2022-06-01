Old Main’s Twesme Award celebration June 18

The Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville has announced that the Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award will be presented to Aleah Hunter at the “George and Gertrude Gale Strawberry Social” to be held at Old Main on Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m. The award is designed to help our community remember the story that George Gale read the nine-volume biography of Napoleon at the age of 15 or 16. He then understood that “knowledge is power,” and he decided to make something of his own life. The award requires that the candidate know the story of George Gale, read a biography that the candidate selects, then write an essay that recalls the George Gale story, reviews the selected biography and projects an idea of how the candidate sees one’s own future. Aleah Hunter read a biography of Florence Nightingale and sees herself in a career as a nurse. The award, supported by Dorothy Twesme of Las Vagas, Nev., honors the Twesme family history in Ettrick and Galesville.
Following the June 18 Founder’s Day award ceremony at 1:30 p.m., the program will feature an archeological presentation about the Upper Mississippi Mound Builders by Ernie Boszhardt and Danielle Benden that would have greatly interested George Gale. Strawberry shortcake and ice cream will be served following the presentation. The public is welcome.
The board of the Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center recently voted to shorten the name to the Old Main Cultural Center. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south from West Ridge Avenue on 12th Street. Admission at the door is $10, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Masks are recommended.
