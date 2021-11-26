Chemist Dr. Bruce Bender will give a presentation, “The Chemical History of Candle,” Thursday night, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville as a tribute to the famed 19th century chemist, Michael Faraday. Faraday, of London, England, who lived from 1791 to 1867, grew up with an impoverished family, often being hungry. Because he took advantage of opportunities given him as a young man, he became one of the most famous scientists of his time. He is known for his work with chemistry and electromagnetism. During the Christmas season each year, Faraday would give presentations about how candles burned that the public could enjoy. Dr. Bender’s presentation will call to mind the world of science when Galesville University opened its new main building for classes in 1863.
Admission at the door is $10 is for adults, $5 for college students, and free to high-school-age people and younger.
