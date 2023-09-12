Michelle Olson, CNP, has joined Hans Serleth, M.D., Katie Compton, CNP, and the other caregivers in Winona Health's plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery department.
Olson has been caring for patients in different roles throughout Winona Health since starting as a nursing assistant in 1999 and working as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit for the last 17 years. She said, "I have enjoyed working in each role, and the diversity of patients and fellow employees I have worked with has shaped me into the caregiver I am today."
Olson added, “It's satisfying working in a collaborative team that works well together. No matter the role, while caring for my patients, I enjoy getting to know each person as an individual and helping them with their health and wellness to improve their quality of life."
In her new role in the plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery department, she will join a team of caregivers who help individuals with medically necessary procedures such as eyelid lifts to improve vision, breast reconstruction that can improve back pain, or post-mastectomy due to breast cancer, carpal tunnel and hand surgery allowing individuals to enjoy their hobbies and return to work, to helping individuals improve their appearance through cosmetic enhancements. "I am excited to develop medical plans to help individuals improve their physical health and self-confidence."
Olson, born and raised in Winona and now living in Fountain City with her husband and 10-year-old son, said she likes working in her hometown caring for her community and the surrounding areas. "I appreciate that Winona Health has fostered my love of learning and education and that my colleagues have encouraged and supported me through the years. I've also been able to teach at WSU and share my experience with future generations of nurses," said Olson.
Olson mentioned that Winona Health is a perfect fit for her. She said,” I have always enjoyed working in a small community hospital where I can implement all the health care skills and knowledge that I have acquired while caring for a diversity of patients of all ages. Additionally, Winona Health is an innovative and technologically advanced organization allowing me to care for individuals with the most up-to-date medical and clinical practices."
In Olson's free time, she enjoys camping, crafting, cooking, and hosting game nights for family and friends. Additionally, she enjoys visiting her oldest son, who lives in Utah.
To learn more about plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org/plastics. To schedule a consultation, call 507-474-3152.
