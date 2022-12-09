Would you like to learn more about a Christ-centered education for your child? Hope Lutheran High School (9th-12th grade) is hosting an open house for the entire community on Wednesday, February 1, from 4-7 p.m. This is an opportunity for you to tour our new school and meet with teachers and students. Our enrollment is open to all regardless of religion. Please join us for our open house Wednesday, February 1, at Hope Lutheran High School, 312 East Broadway in Winona. For more information contact us at office@hopelhs.org or 507-474-7799.
