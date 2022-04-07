Longtime Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board member Steve Schild will not seek re-election this fall, he announced last month.
Schild’s seat represents WAPS’ first district, which includes far western Winona, and his term expires at the end of this year. A map of WAPS districts is available at tinyurl.com/bdhd4wru. The filing period for candidates to run for School Board will be open from May 17-31. Candidates may sign up to run by completing paperwork during the filing period with Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent Kacie Lovas at the WAPS District Office, at 903 Gimore Avenue in Winona, 507-494-0861. More information on becoming a candidate is available at tinyurl.com/yckpwcwk.
“I’m making this announcement now in hopes that people who are committed to and willing to work on behalf of public education will consider becoming candidates,” Schild said. “I say that because in a number of school-board elections over the years, candidates have run unopposed or with only token competition, and that’s not healthy for any democratically run organization.”
Schild added, “My decision not to seek another term was made before Christmas last year and has nothing to do with any business or issues that have come before the board. I mention that because much has been written of late about a higher-than-normal number of resignations by school board members; I am not resigning, and I’ll serve the rest of my term trying to do what I’ve tried to do for the past 11-plus years, which is to advocate as best as I can for what I believe to be best for public education and the people and communities it serves.”
