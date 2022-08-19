Ophthalmologist Jerald Cundiff Jr., is joining optometrists Stephanie LaLiberte and Scott Pastryk in the Winona Health Eye Care Center and will begin seeing patients in September.
Dr. Cundiff has been providing ophthalmologic care for nearly 25 years. He said, “I chose ophthalmology because I thought it would be an interesting and rewarding way to positively affect a person’s life in a short matter of time. Preserving and restoring vision and having happy patients has been and continues to be incredibly gratifying and fulfilling.”
Dr. Cundiff earned his medical degree from the Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Ill. He then did a transitional year internship at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. He completed his residency through the Mason Institute of Ophthalmology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Dr. Cundiff is certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.
In his free time, Dr. Cundiff enjoys boating, fishing, and spending time around the firepit with his wife and sons.
The Winona Health Eye Care Center is located on the clinic third floor at Winona Health, 859 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
For more information about the Winona Health Eye Care Center, visit winonahealth.org/eyecare. To schedule an appointment, call 507-474-4760.
