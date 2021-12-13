The original judge’s bench from the 1889 Winona County Courthouse has returned to Winona. The bench — the high desk behind which a judge sits during court — was owned by Stephen J. Smith, an Owatonna, Minn., attorney. Smith donated the bench to the Winona County Historical Society (WCHS). On November 9, 2021, there was a gathering to receive and acknowledge the generous donation and to thank the many people involved in moving the bench back to Winona and up to the fourth floor of the courthouse.
The return of the bench has a wonderful backstory. The bench was removed from the courthouse during the extensive 1970s remodeling of the courthouse, when many of the original pieces and features were torn out and sold at a surplus auction. A Wabasha insurance agent acquired the bench at that sale. He then sold it to Smith in the 1980s. Smith installed the bench in his Owatonna law office, where it was used a reception desk. Smith decided to return the bench to its Winona home after talking with Don Peterson of Mississippi Welding Supply. Peterson was a friend of Smith’s father, John, both having served in the United States Navy at the Naval Air Station in Minneapolis. Peterson mentioned that he had served as a Winona County commissioner and expressed an interest in the bench returning to Winona.
That discussion led to the donation to the WCHS. Because the WCHS was just beginning the process of redoing their permanent exhibits and currently wasn’t able to place the bench in a permanent location, WCHS Executive Director Carrie Johnson contacted Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman to see if the bench could be displayed in the courthouse. Sonneman, in turn, contacted Winona County District Court Judge Nancy Buytendorp to ask if the bench could be displayed outside her courtroom on the fourth floor of the courthouse close to where original jury chairs are displayed. Arrangements were then made to bring the bench to Winona. It was transported from Owatonna to Winona in one of Peterson’s trucks. A county maintenance crew was instrumental in getting the bench up to its fourth floor display spot just outside Courtroom Three. Jim Wendorff, of Viracon, a glass fabricator located in Owatonna, donated a protective heavy duty clear cover for the bench. Visitors to the courthouse can once again see the bench, which was specifically handcrafted in 1889 with the Great Seal of Minnesota on its front.
The November 9 gathering to honor the Smith donation and welcome the bench back to the courthouse was emceed by County Attorney Sonneman and attended by Winona County District Court Judge Mary Leahy, as well as Judge Buytendorp; Rice Court District Court Judge Karie Anderson, who was a legal assistant in the Smith office in Owatonna and used the bench as her desk; and Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Tracy Smith, who was a law clerk in the Smith’s law office and is Smith’s sister. At the ceremony, WCHS Executive Director Johnson, accepted the gift of the bench and gave a brief history of it and the courthouse. Don, Donna, and Brad Peterson were recognized for their role in arranging the donation and transfer of the bench. Aaron LaFee, Winona County building and fleet supervisor and his crew was recognized for moving the bench from the courthouse entrance up to the fourth floor location. Winona County Attorney’s Office Coordinator Kate Sattler was recognized for coordinating all individuals involved in getting the bench from Owatonna safely to the fourth floor location of the Courthouse.
At the ceremony, both Steve and Tracy Smith also spoke of the family’s connection to Winona. Their father, John M. Smith, a highly decorated veteran of World War II, attended St. Mary’s College after the war, and met his future spouse Therese Martin, who was at the College of Saint Teresa. They married and lived in Owatonna where John practiced law, and raised seven children, including Steve and Tracy. The donation of the bench is a memorial to their parents, John and Therese Smith.
