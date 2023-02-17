Orthopedic specialist, Randall Norgard, M.D., a physician with Twin Cities Orthopedics, now sees patients at Winona Health. His areas of focus will be general orthopedics and hip and knee surgery. Orthopedic and sports medicine is located on the third floor of the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
“My ultimate goal is to provide quality and compassionate orthopedic care to the residents of Winona and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Norgard. “I enjoy getting to know my patients and their goals. I take a conservative approach and, whenever possible, recommend nonoperative options for care first.”
Dr. Norgard has a physical therapy background, which is beneficial to patients before and after procedures and, in some cases, can be an alternative to surgery.
Dr. Norgard is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota. After an internship at St. Paul-Ramsey Hospital, he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Norgard is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Minnesota Medical Association.
A hockey player in his college days, he now enjoys biking with his wife and golfing. He also enjoys visiting his five adult children who live in different areas around the country.
Dr. Norgard joins physicians Andrew Millis, M.D., FAAOS; Adam Fletcher, M.D.; and Dr. Jonathan Asp, M.D., also with Twin Cities Orthopedics, and Garrett Fooshee, PA-C, in the Winona Health Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Norgard or another orthopedic specialist, call Winona Health orthopedics and sports medicine at 507-474-3338, or for more information about orthopedics and sports medicine at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.
