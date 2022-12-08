The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) has awarded $9,265,639 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
“We value the work of the many organizations across the region that continue to make a positive change in their communities,” said Charlotte Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.
During this grant cycle, Great River Homes, Inc. in Wabasha was awarded $50,000 for general operations to provide quality person-centered services for people with disabilities in Wabasha County. Likewise, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County was awarded $60,000 for general operations to provide affordable housing for low-income households and home repairs to improve safety for seniors in Winona County.
