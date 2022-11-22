Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is excited to announce that the Otto Bremer Trust has awarded them a generous grant of $60,000. Funding will support general operations, ensuring that Habitat can continue to increase critical home construction and repair services across the county.
First and most significantly, the grant will allow Habitat to again expand its construction team, which will increase the amount of home construction and repair work that it can undertake each year. Looking forward, Habitat plans to repair 45 or more homes and build two, doubling their earlier productivity.
The waiting lists for new homes and home repair are long because in our vibrant community, everyone’s basic housing needs are not yet met. But this is not an inevitable truth. Habitat for Humanity believes that everyone deserves a safe place to call home and that with the right tools and support, the community can build it by working together.
Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes known for their durability and energy efficiency. To help prospective homebuyers prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership, Habitat partners with them from the time of application, through construction, to when the keys are handed over. This includes personalized support and classes like budgeting, home maintenance basics, and being a good neighbor.
Habitat’s repair programs help low-income seniors and those with disabilities live independently longer by safeguarding against falls—the leading cause of preventable injury and death for the nation’s older adults. Home updates and repairs can include widening doorways for wheelchairs or walkers, installing grab bars and walk-in bathtubs to prevent falls, replacing carpets with a safer flooring option, and more. Habitat also paints home exteriors, prepares and replaces siding and soffit, stabilizes porches, and much more.
If you are interested in Habitat homeownership or could use some help with home repairs, call them at 507-457-0003, or visit their website at www.habitatwinona.org.
