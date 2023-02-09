The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) awarded $16.5 million in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle, including grants to two Winona nonprofits.
In recent grant awards, the Advocacy Center of Winona received $50,000, for general operations to provide emergency shelter, crisis intervention, and direct services to empower victims/survivors of sexual and domestic violence.
Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, of Winona, also received $70,000, for general operations to provide mental and behavioral health services for children and adults in Southeast Minnesota.
“OBT invested in a variety of organizations and programs that are focused on helping meet critical needs across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” OBT Co-CEO and Trustee Daniel Reardon said.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region. Visit ottobremer.org.
