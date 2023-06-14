Our Voices is presenting events in celebration of Juneteenth. Join Our Voices at a book/supply drive and children’s story hour with food, music and games on June 16 from 1- 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Community Center, 1756 Kraemer Drive in Winona. Our Voices also invites the community to join its third annual Juneteenth celebration that will include music, food and art. The third annual Juneteenth celebration will start at 3 p.m. on June 17 at Windom Park, 260 Harriet Street in Winona. 