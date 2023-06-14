Our Voices is presenting events in celebration of Juneteenth. Join Our Voices at a book/supply drive and children’s story hour with food, music and games on June 16 from 1- 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Community Center, 1756 Kraemer Drive in Winona. Our Voices also invites the community to join its third annual Juneteenth celebration that will include music, food and art. The third annual Juneteenth celebration will start at 3 p.m. on June 17 at Windom Park, 260 Harriet Street in Winona.
Latest News
- Air quality alert for Southeast Minnesota
- Corps hosts public meeting on dredged sand plan for Kellogg
- Steamboat Days schedule of events 2023
- WAPS Foundation shares scholarship winners
- Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer online training
- Owl Center research featured in new owl book
- Whitewater State Park programs
- Master Gardener forum on honey bees July 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges: Threat, history of violence in Kingsbury case
- What will legal weed mean for Winona?
- Police: Body of missing woman found; ex suspected of murder
- Winona removes benches from bus shelter
- Police blotter
- Fentanyl: Poison that kills
- Buswell, Earl
- A tragic reminder of domestic violence’s impact
- Winona council weighs $45M+ police, fire options
- Pedestrian killed in train collision
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.