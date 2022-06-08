The community-based Black youth organization Our Voices will host a three-day-long series of Juneteenth activities in Winona on June 17-19, and the entire community is invited. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States and is widely observed as a celebration of Black culture.
According to Our Voices founder LaShara Morgan, “Our hope for Juneteenth this year is to educate as many as possible about the importance of this holiday, and how it should be acknowledged, not just as a Black holiday, but as an American holiday. It’s a chance to listen to Black voices and to celebrate Black American culture.”
Morgan added, “We hope to reach as many people as possible in the Winona community and the surrounding area. Everyone is welcome, regardless of your background or your beliefs. Juneteenth is an important time to come together and unite.”
Events at the weekend long celebration of food, education, music and art include:
Friday, June 17
- Children’s Story Hour and Supply Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. open house at Sobieski Lodge, 965 East Seventh Street in Winona.
- “Our Voices: Black Brilliance, Education and Action” — 5-8 p.m. at Winona State University’s SLC 120. This evening of education will include short film clips and a group discussion of institutional racism in schools, locally and nationally.
Saturday, June 18
- Lip Sync Battle — 7 p.m. No Name Bar, 252 East Third Street in Winona. Must be 21 years to enter. Admission is $5.
Sunday, June 19
Juneteenth Day of Community – Art, Music, Performance and Food — 4 p.m. at Windom Park, 260 Harriet Street in Winona.
For more info on Juneteenth 2022, email LaShara Morgan, morganlashara@gmail.com, or Alexis Hayes, Alexishayes905@gmail.com, or visit the Our Voices Facebook page. The mission of Our Voices is to instill hope and courage into the minds of the youth through endless support, education and understanding. The organization’s vision is to empower the Black and brown communities to reach their goals and to continue to pull one another up.
