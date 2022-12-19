The Winona Outdoor Collaborative wanted to take a moment to highlight a very special piece of news it received earlier this month.
Each year, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative provides a series of free or reduced-cost programs to the community, including monthly meetups and a number of partnered events. The goal of these programs is to continue working towards accomplishing our mission of reducing barriers individuals face to getting outside and supporting a more inclusive, welcoming outdoors for all. Our team always enjoys these programs, because they give us a chance to meet new faces, support others in their outdoor endeavors, and explore more together.
A few weeks ago, our team received news that we were awarded a generous grant from the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation to cover all the costs associated with our free programming for the 2023 calendar year.
This support means everything to us. As a small nonprofit, we often find our attention split in many different directions as we work to ensure all aspects of our mission are fulfilled. To start the year knowing we can continue to provide these programs, without the stress of how to fund them, is huge. We're so grateful to be able to turn our attention fully toward planning meaningful, impactful programs for the Winona community. A huge thank you to the Elizabeth Callender King Foundation for the generous support; we are so appreciative!
We hope you'll join us in 2023 for some outdoor fun. To learn more about upcoming programs and events, follow us on social media @winonaoutdoorcollaborative, or head to our website at winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com/events.
