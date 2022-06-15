The Recreation Alliance of Winona is inviting outdoor user groups and their organization’s active leadership teams to a free event to get to know other user groups and share your successes and challenges while enjoying some free cold beverages and food courtesy of the Recreation Alliance of Winona.
The goal of this event is to bring all the outdoor recreation user groups together to learn about each other’s organizations, share information, and have a fun, relaxing evening at Prairie Island Campground. The Outdoor User Group Meet-up is on Thursday, June 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and RSVPs are encouraged for food and beverage planning.
All participants will have an opportunity to share who or what their organization is, its successes, and challenges in hopes of building relationships across all user groups.
For more information or to RSVP, email recreationallianceofwinona@gmail.com.
