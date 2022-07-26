Walleye:
First place $800 and big fish $300 — Tony Hentges, Kenny Kramer (big walleye — 7.58 lbs.; total weight — 18.61 lbs.)
Second place $400 — Brian Trainor, Jeff Ganz (16.46 lbs.)
Third place $200 — Scott Jerowski, Nick Stueve (15.20 lbs.)
Bass:
First place $2,000 — Bob Byrne, Nick Trim (19.92 lbs.)
Second place $1,000 — Aidan Brown, Tanner Leis (18.29 lbs.)
Third place $750 — Tony Pagel, Shane Pagel (18.27 lbs.)
Fourth place $500 — Nate Koxlien, Doug Stanton (18.20 lbs.)
Fifth place $300 — Tim Pfeffer, Cody Wissnik (17.62 lbs.)
Sixth place $200 — Blake Melvin, Dave Melvin (17.60 lbs.)
Big bass $1,080 — Ben McCoy, Brad Brokaw (4.88 lbs.)
