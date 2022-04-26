Jacquelyn Fallon, vice president of field operations and Minnesota state coordinator for the Midwest Peregrine Society, will be the featured speaker at Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center’s Dinner on the Bluff event on Saturday, May 14.
Fallon’s talk: “Celebrating Success … Continuing the Work! Forty Years of Peregrine Research,” will explore the remarkable success of the peregrine falcon recovery program, one of the most highly celebrated restoration efforts of the 20th century.
With more than a 70 percent decline throughout its global range, the species was on the fast track to potential extinction, especially in the lower 48 states. Thankfully, falconers created a captive breeding program that was able to produce over 7,000 falcons. Within 30 years’ time, the species was declared recovered in North America.
Today, the peregrine falcon has expanded their range and surpassed historical population levels to a level no one could have possibly imagined. Fallon will discuss the history, process, and monitoring discoveries such as fecundity, migration, density, and adaptability to an ever-changing landscape.
“The story of the peregrine falcon’s comeback is an important lesson for us all to remember since humans were responsible, through DDT, for their decline,” Eagle Bluff Executive Director Colleen Foehrenbacher said. “While celebrating the great success of the peregrine recovery program, Fallon’s talk will also be a great reminder for us all to be assessing how our actions affect the natural world to ensure our decisions aren’t having unintended negative consequences.”
Fallon will be accompanied by a special guest (a live peregrine falcon!) and her speech will be preceded by a three-course dinner with complimentary beer, wine and snacks provided beforehand. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets for this event are $30. For more information and to register, visit eaglebluffmn.org/falcon or call 507-467-2437.
Dinner on the Bluff, now in its 18th year, is designed to give thought-leaders and experts in the environmental field the opportunity to discuss issues with the broader Eagle Bluff community.
Located in the scenic bluff country of Southeast Minnesota, Eagle Bluff is a nonprofit, year-round residential environmental learning center providing education programs and outdoor adventures to more than 16,000 children and adults each year. Through transformative hands-on experiences we aim to increase environmental awareness and appreciation for the natural world, and empower people to care for the earth and each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.