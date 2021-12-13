by MARIA WINDLEY-DAOUST
If you walk down the lake path of East Lake Winona, a bit past Lake Lodge, you’ll see a tall barrier of plants lining the edge of the water. These plants aren’t there by accident— they’re there to discourage geese, attract pollinators, and keep the lakeshore from eroding. This is just one of many projects undertaken by the small local group Healthy Lake Winona to preserve and improve our beloved lake.
To the untrained eye, Lake Winona may seem completely fine. However, for many years Lake Winona has not lived up to the state’s water quality standards. The lake contains an excess of nutrients that can lead to eutrophication (algae overgrowth that uses all the oxygen in the water, causing the subsequent death of aquatic animals). There are many invasive species growing along the lake’s shoreline, and the shoreline itself is eroding and collapsing. Healthy Lake Winona was formed in 2014 by a group of concerned citizens in response to these problems with our lake’s health, and has been battling to make sure our lake stays a healthy, enjoyable community resource since.
The aforementioned plant barriers are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Healthy Lake Winona projects. They’ve worked on many different projects along the shoreline, some still ongoing. They placed a floating wave barrier in the shallows back in 2017 to help build up a slope of sand and lessen the waves, mitigating shoreline erosion. They’ve replaced goose eggs with porcelain fakes to lessen the goose population. Just last month, they led volunteers in two two-hour sessions to remove buckthorn (an invasive species) around the wooded area near the Visitor’s Center. Further out from the lake, they’ve been pushing for rain gardens to absorb excess nutrients before they hit the lake, and stenciling storm drains to let citizens know that about half the storm drains in Winona drain directly into the lake— so be careful what you let wash down there. Fallen leaves, fertilizer from lawn clippings, and pet waste are all major contributors to the high amount of nutrients, specifically phosphorus, within Lake Winona. And once it’s in there, it’s much harder to get out.
The ideal thing, of course, would be to remodel Winona’s storm drain system so that half the city’s storm drains no longer drain straight into the lake. But no city in America has managed to tear up and rebuild their storm drain system like that. It wouldn’t fix everything, either— although the storm drains are one of the largest contributing factors, they’re not the only source of phosphorus being washed into the lake. Bollers Lake, for example, is extremely nutrient heavy from the surrounding area and drains directly into Lake Winona.
There are other proposals. Sweeping the streets more would help limit what goes into storm drains, as would rain gardens. Alum is another common treatment of excess phosphorus in lakes, though many in Healthy Lake Winona are wary of getting too close to “bioengineering.” The carp population would also interfere with an alum treatment, which is why they’re also looking into figuring out the habits of the carp population in Lake Winona.
The group’s projects are many, varied, and interconnected — there’s never a time when they aren’t trying to improve the lake from any angle they can think of. The hardest part of any project? The labor. Labor is expensive, and so most of their projects rely on volunteers, which can be hard to find. College students and the occasional grade-school class are often utilized, but that doesn’t work year-round, nor for lengthier projects. Still, they work with what they have, and have made slow and steady progress in protecting and improving the lake.
To learn more about Healthy Lake Winona, visit healthylakewinona.weebly.com or facebook.com/HealthyLakeWinona. Their next meeting is on January 10, 2022, in the Heritage Room of Winona City Hall. All are welcome to attend.
