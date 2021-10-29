by CHRIS ROGERS
After a hiatus during the peak of the pandemic last fall, testing for chronic wasting disease (CWD) is once again mandatory in most of Southeast Minnesota for this weekend’s deer season opener. Free testing is also available to hunters throughout the season, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has relaxed harvest limits for the local area and is offering a late CWD hunt over the holidays.
CWD is an always-fatal disease that affects deer and elk and is spread through contact, bodily fluids, and carcasses. It’s still very rare in wild deer in Minnesota, with just 115 cases detected since 2002, but it is growing, and in some parts of Wisconsin more than half of all bucks are infected. Twenty infected deer have been found in Winona County to date, mostly near Cedar Valley, Pickwick, and Wilson.
Hunters have a crucial role to play in helping keep the disease rare by controlling deer populations, experts say. “Hunting, hunting, hunting,” University of Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach Co-Director Peter Larsen said. “It’s so important that we keep hunting pressure up.” It’s been demonstrated elsewhere in the U.S., when hunting pressure goes down, CWD can go up, Larsen told the Winona County Board earlier this fall.
In order to help track how the disease is spreading, the DNR requires hunters to submit samples from harvested deer during this weekend’s opener, as well as the opening weekend for the B season, Nov. 20-21. Staffed sampling stations, where DNR employees will be onsite to remove lymph nodes from harvested deer for testing, will be available on opening weekend, as well as some self-service stations, where hunters can drop off deer heads for testing.
It is also important for hunters to know what zone they harvest deer from.A CWD “management zone” includes permit areas 645, 646, 648, and 649, essentially everything east and south of St. Charles, Altura, and Minneiska.A CWD “control zone” includes permit areas 344 and 343, the area north of St. Charles and west of Altura. Because infected carcasses can spread CWD, the DNR has a ban on moving carcasses in and out of either of these zones until the animal received a “not detected” result from a CWD test, and the agency is providing dumpsters for the safe disposal of deer remains.
In the management zone, local staffed sampling stations include the Winona Fleet Farm at 920 East Highway 61, Wilson Truck and Trailer Repair at 29622 County Road 12, the Winona County Fairgrounds at 518 West Sixth Street in St. Charles, Pam’s Corner Convenience at 107 Highway 16 in Rushford, and the La Crescent Joint Public Works Facility at 450 South Chestnut Street. The stations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dumpsters are available at the Winona Fleet Farm, Wilson Truck and Trailer Repair, the Winona County Fairgrounds, the Rushford DNR shop at 305 Industrial Drive, and the La Crescent public works facility.
In the control zone, stations include the Whitewater WMA Wildlife Office at 15035 Highway 74 in Altura, and the Kreofsky Do It Best Building at 865 Enterprise Drive Southwest in Plainview. Dumpsters are available at both locations.
Those sampling locations are also open as self-service stations throughout the hunting season. Hunters may voluntarily drop off deer heads there for free CWD testing. State officials recommend getting deer tested for CWD before eating the venison. Although no cases of CWD have ever been found in humans, health officials caution against eating infected meat, because of studies showing the disease can spread to monkeys and similarities between CWD and mad cow disease, which is believed to have spread to humans through beef.
Harvest limits have been relaxed somewhat to encourage hunting pressure in areas where CWD is present. In the CWD management zone, disease management permits for anter-less deer are available for $2.50, there are no antler point restrictions, cross-tagging bucks is allowed, and hunters may take one buck each during the archery, firearm, and muzzleloader seasons.
In the control zone, hunters are limited to one buck per year, but antler point restrictions are waived and cross-tagging bucks is allowed, according to the DNR.
To help suppress CWD, late hunts will be held in permit areas 343, 605, 643, 645, 646, 647, 648, 649, and 655 on December 17-19 and December 31 through January 2, 2022.
For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/cwd/index.html.
