Thousands of people have offered their support for the family of Winona State University student and soccer player Ella Roberts, whose mother and two young brothers were seriously injured in a mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., at a Fourth of July parade.
Ella’s 8-year-old brother Cooper Roberts has been fighting for his life after a bullet passed through his abdomen and severed his spinal cord. Doctors expect he will be paralyzed from the waist down, he is in severe pain, and is still in serious condition, according to a GoFundMe page for the family. However, Cooper recently regained consciousness and was upgraded from critical to serious condition, according to a USA Today report.
“Cooper continues to fight as hard as he can. We know their medical bills will be significant, as will the treatments, therapy, and all of the equipment, devices and adaptations to their home. Please continue to keep the Roberts family in your thoughts and prayers. Any help you can provide is deeply appreciated,” a friend of the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.Cooper’s twin brother Luke was hit by shrapnel in the shooting and has recovered enough to return home, while their mother, Keely Roberts, is being treated for gunshot wounds to her foot and leg, USA Today reports.”My heart breaks for Ella and her family,” WSU Head Soccer Coach Matt Kellogg said. “The Roberts family comes to many of our games and one can always count on seeing her little brothers running around, just being kids, and that has been taken away. We invite and ask the entire Winona State community to come together to help Ella and her family, and to consider donating to the verified GoFundMe page that our WSU soccer alumnae have helped establish.”
A fundraiser to help the family with medical bills is available at www.gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-roberts-family-fundraiser. Nearly 20,000 people have donated and offered wishes and prayers for the Roberts’ recoveries.
“The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the many, many people – emergency medics, police, fire department, nurses and doctors at both hospitals who did extraordinary things to save Cooper’s life. It was a true miracle,” organizers wrote on GoFundMe. “And to thank from the bottom of their hearts the thousand who have prayed, sent gifts, supported the family in myriad ways and donated to the GoFundMe campaign for Cooper’s long-term care.”
