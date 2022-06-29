Over 30 riverboat dockings at Levee Park

Winona will be bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages dock 31 times at Levee Park this season.
The American Melody with the American Cruise Lines will be the first riverboat to dock this year on Tuesday, June 28. It will depart on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:30 p.m. The American Melody will return on July 2, 13, 16, 27, and 30, followed by more dockings of the American Melody, American Splendor, American Queen, American Duchess, American Countess, and American Symphony. For a full listing of docking dates, visit visitwinona.com/winona-news/77158/.
Visit Winona volunteers will be greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions and downtown. Passengers will be offered Winona Local Loop, Discover Winona, and other arranged tours.
The public is welcome to come to the Levee and view the boats but no tours of the boat will be available. Cal Fremling Drive will be closed to traffic on days that the riverboats are docked at the Levee. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions. For more information contact Visit Winona at 507-452-0735.
