Residents of Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for free on January 8 and 9. The Owl Center is located in Houston, Minn., just 30 minutes south of Winona, and is the only all-owl education center in the United States.
Four live ambassador owls work at the center: Ruby the great horned owl, Uhu the Eurasian eagle owl, Piper the American barn owl and JR the eastern screech-owl. You’ll also find touchable wings and tails, nine species of extremely lifelike mounted owls, owl art from children around the world, skulls, eggs, cultural items from around the world, and life-size spread-wing owl silhouettes. The gift shop is stocked with a wide variety of local, fair trade, and other owl items. Highly trained staff present programs each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors should wear masks.
The Houston community has gotten on the owl bandwagon, too. You’ll find 12 public owl sculptures located around town and Barista’s Coffee House is completely decorated with owls.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students ages 4-17, and children 3 and under and members are free. More information is available at www.internationalowlcenter.org or by contacting the center at 507-896-OWLS (6957) or karla@internationalowlcenter.org.
