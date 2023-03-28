P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women and educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, and loans. Chapter AP in Winona was organized in 1928. On March 16, 2023, new officers were elected, and Marie Kwosek was initiated, becoming our newest member. In the front row from left are Marilyn Schneider, co-chaplain; Marie Kwosek, new initiate; and Diane Dingfelder, co-vice president. Pictured in back from the left are Carol Heyl, co-president; Sydney Smith, co-president; Sara Brandon, treasurer; Nancy Schneider, recording secretary; Paula Krage, guard; and Kay Dailey, co-vice president.
Not pictured: Marianne Duffy Hohenner, corresponding secretary; and Rammona Metz, co-chaplain.
