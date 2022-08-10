Chapter AP P.E.O. in Winona will partner with Bronk’s Gardens again this fall to offer jumbo mum plants and fundraise for their chapter. These gorgeous plants are priced at $20 each and come in the following colors: white, yellow, rust/orange, red, and pink/lavender.
To place an order, call or email before Friday, August 26, either Sydney Smith (507-615-8451, sidonia.smith@yahoo.com) or Nancy Schneider (507-450-6136, dnswinona@hbci.com). The plants can be picked up on Saturday, September 10, at Bronk’s Gardens between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Chapter AP members will be there to help load them into your car.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been helping women pursue educational goals for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with nearly 5,800 chapters. Chapter AP in Winona started March 3, 1928.
