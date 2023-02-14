Certified Physician Assistant Matt Baertlein has joined Winona Health and now sees patients of all ages in Urgent Care on the first floor of the clinic at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
“Science led me on my path to becoming a physician assistant. I really love science, but I also wanted to serve others and connect with people. Being a physician assistant combines those passions,” said Baertlein. “I’m looking forward to being part of a smaller community health care system, putting patients first, and helping each person I see.”
Baertlein grew up in Mazeppa, Minn. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and his master’s in physician assistant medicine from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn. The comprehensive physician assistant program focused on care across the lifespan, medical specialties, and rural medicine.
Baertlein and his wife have two young children. In his free time, he enjoys downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking areas like Sugar Loaf and the Lake Superior north shore area, and just playing with the kids.
Winona Health Urgent Care hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Urgent Care wait times are updated online during clinic hours. For current wait times, visit winonahealth.org/uc.
For information about health care providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
