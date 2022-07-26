You are invited to join the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters (FORH) on a paddle through the backwaters of the refuge near Winona. Join fellow paddlers on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at the Verchota Landing for a two-hour adventure. This paddle is recommended for moderate to experienced adult paddlers, as there is flowing water across portions of the three-mile route.
The Verchota Boat Landing is located at 27988 Harbor Drive near Winona, between the Lock and Dam 5A spillway and the Minnesota City Boat Club. The GPS coordinates for the Verchota Landing are 44°05`.33.50"N 91°43`12.14"W.
Pre-registration is required by 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, by emailing or calling Leslie Watson at 507-494-6220 or leslie_watson@fws.gov. The refuge will provide canoes, paddles, and PFDs for your use, or you can bring your own equipment.
