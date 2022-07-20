PNP raises funds for Habitat

Paperbacks and Pieces, Winona's oldest used bookstore, donated 100 percent of sales from their bargain hardcover books in the months of May and June to support Habitat for Humanity's work of building safe, affordable homes for our neighbors in Winona. Pictured is Shannon Doberstein (left), owner of Paperbacks and Pieces, and Jessi Darst, community engagement coordinator at Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County.