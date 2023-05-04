On Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Winona Main Street Program will host its annual Parade of Trucks – Touch a Truck event in downtown. This free, family-friendly attraction in downtown allows kids to see the big vehicles up close in two ways. First, vehicles will be on the move, as they drive past kids in the parade at 9 a.m. Then, they’ll be put into park on Third Street and open their doors until 12 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to sit in the vehicles and or get a close, safe look at the outside. Included vehicles will be civil service, such as fire and police, semitrucks, pickup trucks, and more!
“Events like this are a great way to bring our community together to enjoy our beautiful downtown,” said Anna Sibenaller, director of Main Street Programs. “We are happy to be able to bring this interactive experience and grateful for the support of the local business community whose contributions allow us to put on the event.”
This is event is made possible by main event sponsors Allstate Peterbilt, MBM Logistics/TLM Express, Rihm Kenworth, and Winona Health Main Street. It’s because of these community-focused organizations that we’re able to have fun, free, family-friendly events for our region to enjoy.
