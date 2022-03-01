The Central Lutheran Church Parenting Teens Series continues this month. This month’s presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 16, in Grace Hall at Central Lutheran Church from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All are welcome! This month’s topic pertains to internet safety.
As a professor of communication studies at Winona State University and a mom to a teen and a young adult, Tammy Swenson Lepper has both a personal and professional understanding of how social media affects teens. Author of three publications about social media, ethics, and young adults, her research will supply a foundation for this presentation. The presentation will include an overview of the effects of social media on young adults, what young adults think are the biggest issues they face on social media, and how parents can help teens navigate their online lives. We will have plenty of time for discussion.
