Central Lutheran Church invites you to join us on Wednesday, April 6, from 6:30-8:15 p.m. to a “Parenting Teens” talk on spiritual and mental well-being with Pastor Corrine Haulotte from the Lutheran Campus Center of Winona. Spring is a time of growth, rebirth, and remembering Christ's sacrifice for us on Easter. It also comes off of a winter where we dealt with two waves of a pandemic, of hybrid holidays for a second or third time, and a new world unfolding, with all of the uncertainty that comes with it.
Light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are not required, but are encouraged to help us plan. This is open to the general public.
Questions can go to John Bartholow, director of youth ministries, at jbartholow@centrallutheranchurch.org or 507-452-5156. Thank you!
