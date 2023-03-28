The FEAST is a community meal served from Central Lutheran Church each Wednesday evening from September through May. A hot meal is served for a free will offering to community members, congregation members, confirmands, and their families. The FEAST relies on the generosity of many loyal volunteer groups to serve and cook. Peerless Chain has consistently supported the FEAST through service and generous donations over the years. The Peerless Activity Group helped serve at the FEAST on Wednesday, March 15, and presented a generous donation of $750 to Pr. Michael Short. Central Lutheran is grateful for the generosity of time and treasure; thank you to Peerless Chain Activity Group.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Man charged with abusing minor
- PBS show ‘Main Streets’ visits Winona
- What license bill means for undocumented
- Governor Walz wants to raise your taxes
- Daley Farm drops lawsuit against LSP, commissioners
- Why all the secrecy?
- Why WAPS is seeking $94M referendum
- MSC Southeast pres. reprimanded over violations
- Winona farmers win awards for top corn yields
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.