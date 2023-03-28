FEAST and Peerless

Submitted photo

The FEAST is a community meal served from Central Lutheran Church each Wednesday evening from September through May. A hot meal is served for a free will offering to community members, congregation members, confirmands, and their families. The FEAST relies on the generosity of many loyal volunteer groups to serve and cook. Peerless Chain has consistently supported the FEAST through service and generous donations over the years. The Peerless Activity Group helped serve at the FEAST on Wednesday, March 15, and presented a generous donation of $750 to Pr. Michael Short. Central Lutheran is grateful for the generosity of time and treasure; thank you to Peerless Chain Activity Group.