Peerless Chain Company is extremely pleased to announce that on December 17, 2021, the purchase of its 350,000 square feet building and surrounding property in Winona was concluded. Peerless repurchased its main Winona plant from a Bloomington, Minn.,-based company, from which it had been leasing the factory.
Peerless started its business in Winona over 100 years ago and during that time generations of Peerless employees have called the facility home along with the headquarters that have remained here since the late 1960s. The acquisition provides business and community stability, as well as future expansion opportunities.
The property acquisition underscores KITO Corporation’s long term strategic commitment to chain manufacturing in Winona as we continue to invest in the sustained future of our global manufacturing.
Peerless is the largest chain manufacturer in North America as well as well as a primary chain supplier to its Pennsylvania sister company, Harrington Hoist Inc. Peerless is also an industry leader in multiple industrial, OEM and retail market segments providing customers with product solutions.
