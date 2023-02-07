Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, was honored by the Minnesota Newspapers Association on January 28 with its Friend of Minnesota Newspapers award. Pelowski was recognized for his work in 2022 to support Minnesota’s public notice law. Pelowski championed a bill to update public notice requirements for Minnesota governments’ public hearings and other proceedings so that public notices are published in local, print newspapers as well as online.
“This bill modernizes the state law on public notices, which hasn’t seen an update in 30 years,” Pelowski said at the time. “In a time of technological changes and population shifts, it makes sense to synchronize the distribution of public notices in both print and digital formats.”
Pelowski has also supported updates to the Minnesota Data Practices Act — the state’s foundational freedom of information law — to support transparency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.