Mia Martin (foreground left), a member of Winona’s CS Chapter of the International Organization PEO, presented scholarships to seven recipients from Winona Senior High School. PEO is an organization that helps to provide educational opportunities for women. Scholarship funds are raised by Chapter CS through their annual community geranium sale each spring along with legacy gifts of members. Recipients are (clockwise from back left) Freyja Wolfe, Claira Jordan, Delaney Hermsen, Julia Reeck, Abigail Russell, Brooke Calteaux, and Mollie Hienert.
