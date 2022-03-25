It’s time to think of joyful color and geraniums! The ladies of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter CS, in Winona, are selling beautiful geraniums from Pork & Plants. All proceeds go towards scholarships for local and area high school girls.
Geranium color choices are dark red, hot pink, salmon, and white. The price is just $8 per plant.
For more information or to place an order, please send an email to PEOGeraniumSales@gmail.com with your name, address, phone number, and number and color of plants. Orders are completed upon payment. Sales end on April 22.
We will safely deliver geraniums to your door in Winona on May 4 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pickup will be available for out-of-town orders.
Thank you for supporting this project to assist the education of local and area high school girls.
