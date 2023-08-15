All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A special thank you to the Friends of Perrot for sponsoring the naturalist programs. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Saturday, August 19
Skulls and Furs — 3-4 p.m.
Drop in at the Nature Center to touch and explore a variety of animal furs and skulls
from the area. This activity is suitable for all ages.
Exploring the Night Sky — 8 p.m.
The La Crosse Area Astronomical Society will guide you on a tour of the night sky. Star charts and sky calendars will be given out along with guidance on how to use them. If the sky is clear, telescopes will be available for viewing the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and other amazing features of the night sky. Meet at the Nature Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.