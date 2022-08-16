All Park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless an alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
How Animals Communicate — 1-2 p.m.
Discover the various ways that animals communicate and learn why they use certain communication techniques. Then join in on a special “Scent Trail” activity. Meet at the Nature Center.
Exploring the Night Sky — 7:30 p.m.
The La Crosse Area Astronomical Society will guide you on a tour of the night sky. Star charts and sky calendars will be given out along with guidance on how to use them. If the sky is clear, telescopes will be available for viewing the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and other amazing features of the night sky.
