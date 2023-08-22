All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A special thank you to the Friends of Perrot for sponsoring the naturalist programs. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, August 25
Sunset Over the Bay — 7-8 p.m.
Join the naturalist on the observation deck near the Black Walnut Trail parking lot. As the sun sets, the bay comes alive with critters and the colors of the evening.
Saturday, August 26
Pedaling to Nicholls Mound — 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Hop on your bike, and take a ride on the Great River State Trail (GRST) to the Nicholls Mound overlook. We will meet at the Trempealeau GRST parking lot on Highway 35. No trail passes are necessary for this short leisurely ride.
Life of the Ancient Ones — 7-8 p.m.
Join Connie Arzigian, from the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, for a look into the lives of the mound builders who once lived in the park and surrounding area. Find out how you can visit and participate in current archaeology projects around the area and state. Artifacts will be on hand for viewing. We will meet at the Nature Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.