All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center, unless an alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, August 26
Friday Night Hike — 6-7 p.m.
Join the naturalist on a hike in the park. This is an amazing opportunity to walk and learn something about the birds, wildlife, and history of the area.
Saturday, August 27
Backyard Bass — 10-11 a.m.
Learn how to cast and how to reel in the big one. You may even learn a few things about the fish we have in our waters. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Life on the River — 6-7 p.m.
Meet commercial fisherman, George Richtman, born and raised on the river banks. George is a true “river rat” and has some entertaining stories to share about life on the river. He will have his boat, nets, and other equipment on display. This is a great program for people of all ages.
