Trees of Perrot — 10-11 a.m. — Join Wisconsin DNR Forest Ranger Ben Broquard on a short trail hike. There will be stops along the way to discuss the challenges and benefits of managing forest ecosystems. Bring your curiosity and questions. We will meet at the parking lot near the park office.
Skulls and Furs — 3-4 p.m. — Drop in at the Nature Center to touch and explore a variety of animal furs and skulls. This activity is suitable for all ages.
Exploring the Night Sky — 8 p.m. — The La Crosse Area Astronomical Society will guide you on a tour of the night sky. Star charts and sky calendars will be given out along with guidance on how to use them. If the sky is clear, telescopes will be available for viewing the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and other amazing features of the night sky.
All park programs are free, and meet at the Nature Center, unless alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
