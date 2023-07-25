All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A special thank you to the Friends of Perrot for sponsoring the naturalist programs. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, July 28
Friday Night Hike — 7-8 p.m.
Join the naturalist on a hike in the park. This is an amazing opportunity to walk and experience the birds, wildlife, and history of the region. We will start from the nature center.
Saturday, July 29
Make a Nature Journal — 3-4 p.m.
Track your summer adventures in your own nature journal. Materials will be on hand for you to personalize your journal. Meet at the nature center.
Exploring the Night Sky — 8 p.m.
The La Crosse Area Astronomical Society will guide you on a tour of the night sky. Star charts and sky calendars will be given out along with guidance on how to use them. If the sky is clear, telescopes will be available for viewing the moon, Jupiter, Saturn, and other amazing features of the night sky. Meet at the nature center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.