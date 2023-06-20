All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, June 23
University of Wisconsin Universe in the Park — 8:30 p.m.
Join Ralf Kotulla and members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Astronomy Department at Perrot State Park. They will briefly present Information and observations about the night sky. Then attendees will have a chance to view objects in the sky through telescopes and chat with the astronomers.
Saturday, June 24
Raptor 101 — 7-8 p.m.
Join Abbey and Joe Krumrie from River Valley Raptors for an interactive program with live raptors. Find out about the unique features of each and how they have adapted to survive.
