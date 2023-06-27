All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Friday, June 30
Friday Night Hike — 7-8 p.m.
Join the naturalist on a hike in the park. This is an amazing opportunity to experience the birds, wildlife, and history of the region. We will start from the Nature Center.
Saturday, July 1
How Animals Communicate — 3-4 p.m.
Discover the various ways that animals communicate, and learn why they use certain communication techniques. Then join in on a special “Scent Trail” activity. Meet at the Nature Center.
Wildlife in Your Backyard — 7-8 p.m.
Part comedian, part naturalist, and part scientist, David Stokes brings you in close with reptiles and amphibians. You’ll laugh and learn as David uses live creatures and animal artifacts with songs and short stories. Meet at the Nature Center.
Sunday, July 2
Rolling to the Refuge — 10-11 a.m.
Take a leisurely morning bicycle ride along the Great River State Trail. We will be departing from the Nature Center and heading two miles north to the Trempealeau Wildlife Refuge. Riders are free to turn around any time. Water, sunglasses, and insect repellent are recommended, along with helmets.
Make a Nature Journal — 3-4 p.m.
Track your summer adventures in your own nature journal. Materials will be on hand for you to personalize your journal. Meet at the Nature Center.
Sunset Over the Bay — 8-9 p.m.
Meet on the observation deck near the Black Walnut Trail parking lot. As the sun sets, the bay comes alive with critters and the colors of the evening.
