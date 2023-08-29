All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center unless alternate location is specifically listed. A special thank you to the Friends of Perrot for sponsoring the naturalist programs. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409, or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Saturday, September 2
Meet Me on the Bluff — 9-10:30 a.m.
Join the park naturalist for spectacular views on top of Brady's Bluff. Learn about the park and surrounding area. Bring your binoculars. Pets on leashes are welcome.
Wildlife in Your Backyard — 4-5 p.m.
Part comedian, part naturalist, and part scientist, David Stokes brings you in close with reptiles and amphibians. You’ll laugh and learn as David uses live creatures and animal artifacts with songs and short stories. Meet at the Nature Center.
Life on the River — 6-7 p.m.
Meet commercial fisherman George Richtman, born and raised on the river banks. George is a true River Rat and has some entertaining stories to share about life on the river. He will have his boat, nets, and other equipment on display. This is a great program for all ages.
Sunday, September 3
How Animals Communicate — 10-11 a.m.
Discover the various ways that animals communicate, and learn why they use certain communication techniques. Then join in on a special “Scent Trail” activity. Meet at the Nature Center.
Raptor 101 — 4-5 p.m.
Join Abbey and Joe Krumrie from River Valley Raptors for an interactive program with live raptors. Find out about the unique features of each bird and how they have adapted to survive. Meet at the Nature Center.
Sunset Over the Bay — 7-8 p.m.
Join the naturalist on the observation deck near the Black Walnut Trail parking lot. As the sun sets, the bay comes alive with critters and the colors of the evening.
