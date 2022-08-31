All park programs are free and meet at the Nature Center, unless an alternate location is specifically listed. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required. For more information, please contact the park at 608-534-6409 or send an email to Steven.Banicki@wisconsin.gov.
Saturday, September 3
How Animals Communicate — 1-2 p.m.
Discover the various ways that animals communicate, and learn why they use certain communication techniques. Then join in on a special “Scent Trail” activity.
Wildlife in Your Backyard — 5-6 p.m.
Part comedian, part naturalist and part scientist, David Stokes brings you in close with reptiles and amphibians. You’ll laugh and learn as David uses live creatures and animal artifacts with songs and short stories.
UW Universe in the Park — 7:30 p.m.
Join Melissa Morris and members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Astronomy Department at Perrot State Park. They will briefly present Information and observations about the night sky. Then attendees will have a chance to view objects in the sky through telescopes and chat with the astronomers.
Sunday, September 4
Time for Tees — 10-11 a.m.
Bring a t-shirt, or get one from the naturalist, and paint an impression of your favorite fish on it. Create your treasure at the Nature Center.
Skulls and Furs — 1-2 p.m.
Drop in at the Nature Center to observe and explore a variety of animal furs and skulls. This activity is suitable for all ages.
Raptor 101 — 5-6 p.m.
Join Abbey Krumie from River Valley Raptors for an interactive program with live raptors. Find out about the unique features of each and how they have adapted to survive.
