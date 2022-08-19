Peter’s Biergarten and Habitat for Humanity invite you to join them downtown for drinks and dancing on Friday, August 26, as they kick off their first annual Rock the Block event.
Curt Glenna will perform live music from 5-8 p.m., and 50 percent of the proceeds from beverage sales will be generously donated to Habitat for Humanity. All are invited to celebrate this joyful event and support affordable housing right here in Winona.
Habitat’s Rock the Block is a three-day event, focused on exterior home repairs in one concentrated area of Winona. Volunteers will be scraping, painting, sweeping, and clearing brush for neighbors in need of a hand with home maintenance. This year’s activities will take place in the east end of Winona near Sobieski Park.
To learn more, visit habitatwinona.org/rocktheblock.
