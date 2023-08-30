Pez on the River is celebrating its 10th year of fun. Pez on the River is a convention of PEZ collectors and PEZ dealers from all parts of the United States. They will be displaying and selling PEZ products. The world of PEZ has expanded from those little candy dispensers to candy, clothing, bags, paper products, jewelry, art work, and the list goes on.
On Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a show that is open to the public in the ballrooms at the Express Suites Riverport Conference and Event Center, 900 Bruski Drive, in Winona. The show is free of charge, but we will be accepting free will donations to benefit our charity. The next nearest convention of this type is held in Cleveland, so come check us out. We are right here in your backyard.
For more information, visit our website www.pezontheriver.com, or email pezontheriver@gmail.com.
